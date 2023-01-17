Where does Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin live now he's left his $27m NY townhouse? The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host has three children

Kelly Ripa has three children with her husband Mark Consuelos, Michael, Lola and Joaquin and last year her youngest, Joaquin, moved out of the family home in New York for a brand-new adventure.

The then 18-year-old relocated for his studies, moving to Michigan to study at the University of Michigan.

His mom and dad have paid a visit to the uni to check out his dorm, and Kelly admitted her son was embarrassed to be seen with his parents.

Speaking to E! News, Kelly relived the experience: "We're like, 'Oh, we'll meet you at your dorm.' And he's like, 'You cannot meet me at my dorm and you cannot be out front. And put your masks on your face. And nobody can know we're together.'"

Kelly's son has moved to Michigan

While the star hasn't taken any photos inside of his private dorm room, there are plenty of insights on Pinterest, indicating the sorts of living conditions Joaquin will be experiencing.

Most rooms have enough room for a single bed and a working space, allowing students to revise from the comfort of their living quarters.

One image showed one room with a large window offering up plenty of light in the single bedroom.

An example of the dorm rooms at Michigan University

We're sure the bijou rooms are very different from his family residence which has its own foyer and rooftop garden.

Joaquin does use the holidays to come back and visit his parents though, and the famous couple often share family photo updates on social media when that happens.

At the time, on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly shared how she and Mark are officially "empty nesters," after dropping off son Joaquin to start college.

"We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest.

