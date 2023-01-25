Michelle Williams' daughter Matilda Ledger's incredible home life revealed The Fablemans actress shares the teen with her late partner Heath Ledger

Michelle Williams' 17-year-old daughter, Matilda, is growing up fast and her life away from the spotlight has helped keep her grounded.

The star - who had her firstborn with the late star, Heath Ledger - moved to a farmhouse after the Australian star's tragic death when Matilda was only two. For six years, they called the retreat in upstate New York, their home.

In 2016, the Dawson's Creek actress told the New York Post: "We moved - we left Brooklyn and lived in the country for six years because it was an intolerable state of existence."

At the time of Heath's death from an accidental overdose, the couple weren't romantically involved but were co-parenting Matilda in Brooklyn.

Michelle has also praised her good friend, Succussion star, Jeremy Strong, for helping them through the difficult time as he moved in with them.

"Jeremy was serious enough to hold the weight of a child’s broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach her through play and games and silliness," she told Fosse/Verdon.

Michelle and Heath were co-parenting Matilda before his untimely death

"[Matilda] didn’t grow up with her father, but she grew up with her Jeremy and we were changed by his ability to play as though his life depended upon it, because hers did."

Michelle is now married to theatre director Thomas Kail and they have two other children.

The family live in New York City and Matilda bares a striking resemblance to her father.

Heath's father says Matilda is a lot like him

She's adopted many of his personality traits too, and Heath's father, Kim, opened up about this in an interview with Channel Ten's The Project.

"She's got an enormous number of his mannerisms," he said. "She's very inquisitive, she's got his energy, cause Heath never slept from when he was two and Matilda's like that.

"I mean, she's just got this ball of energy and she radiates this little aura, Heath was kind of like that. So it's fabulous really."

He also praised Michelle's parenting and added: "Michelle's been brilliant. She's kept Heath very much alive in her daughter's eyes. She's always full of questions, always wanting to know this or that about her dad.

"And I guess that will just get more intense as she gets older and obviously we would welcome that."

