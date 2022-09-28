NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama say he can't leave home without special message from daughter

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has opened up on being a father, revealing that he "literally" cannot leave his home until his daughter says "I love you".

The actor, who appears in the hit procedural drama, called fatherhood "incredible,' and shared that his young girl is "so much more active" now that she's a toddler, and that she is "learning to run".

"She mumbles, 'I love you,' now," a proud Wilmer, 40, told People magazine. "Literally, I can't leave the house to work unless I hear it."

"I think every parent's going to relate to this, her learning to run and then us realizing she's always wearing the wrong shoes for that kind of speed," he shared, adding: "And then knowing that it's not going to turn out well at some point and that she's going to have to learn some hard lessons of balance.

"That's been the ongoing theme in the last month."

Wilmer and fiance Amanda Pacheco, 30, welcomed their daughter in February 2021.

Wilmer and fiance Amanda welcomed their daughter in 2021

Wilmer stars as Special Agent Nick Torres in the series that returned last week and saw a crossover with NCIS: Hawaii.

The premiere saw the NCIS team call in the help of their counterparts in Hawaii after Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) was framed for the murder of his former partner at the FBI.

He went on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (guest star Teri Polo) to clear his name, but in the final moments of the last season, we saw that Vivian had texted an unknown number to say she "had him".

Vanessa's Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon) appeared in the original series as they were in town for a meeting with Director Vance (Rocky Carroll), which set the stage for the crossover that concluded with NCIS: Hawaii's season opener.

