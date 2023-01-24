Chrissy Teigen shares candid photo of motherhood struggle days after giving birth The model welcomed daughter Esti Maxine with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has shared a candid insight into the struggles she's facing as a new mom after welcoming daughter Esti Maxine with her husband, John Legend earlier this month.

The 37-year-old admitted on Monday that she has to "bandage together" her "wound" following her C-section, and took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing a black midi dress which appeared to have stains where she lactated as well as in the middle of her outfit.

"omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special," the mom-of-three captioned the image, adding in the comments: "My baby: wah Me: learning to edit."

She also shared a close-up photo on her Stories of a stain on her top while sitting in a car, which she captioned: "Wonderful."

Last week, Chrissy confirmed her daughter's arrival, as well as sharing the first photo of her, following reports that John announced Esti's birth during a concert.

Chrissy revealed she had to 'bandage' her 'wound'

The image showed Esti snuggling with older siblings, Luna, six, and Miles, four. "She's here!" Chrissy wrote, revealing her daughter's name. "Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier."

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

Chrissy shared the first photo of her newborn

The couple was immediately inundated with a wave of congratulatory messages from the likes of Katie Couric, January Jones, and Barbara Corcoran and many other followers.

The birth of their baby comes two years after the couple lost their son Jack 20 weeks into Chrissy's pregnancy in October 2020.

