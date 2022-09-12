Meet the real-life families of the cast of Succession Are you a fan of the show?

Are you a fan of Succession? The satirical comedy-drama has been a smash hit with critics and viewers alike since it exploded onto screens in 2018.

MORE: Succession season three: Roys reunite and Kendall explodes

Following the super-rich and deeply dysfunctional Roy family who run a media conglomerate, the series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you know about their own families? Luckily, life doesn't imitate art and many of Succession's stars are happily married with wonderful families of their own. Find out more about their loved ones here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Succession?

Brian Cox

Scottish actor Brian Cox leads the cast as the head of the Roy family, Logan Roy. Like his character, the Emmy award-winning actor has been married several times. He tied the knot for the first time at the age of 21 to fellow actor Caroline Burt. While together, the couple welcomed two children, Margaret and Alan, the latter of whom followed in Brian's footsteps and has become an actor too. They divorced in 1986 after 20 years of marriage.

The 75-year-old star wed his second wife, German-born actress Nicole Ansari, in 2002. At 52, she is more than 20 years younger than her husband. Together, they share two teenage sons, Orson and Torin and currently reside in New York City.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco, The Voice and Ted Lasso pick up 2022 Emmy nominations

Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfayden has been married to Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes since 2004. The hugely talented pair met on the set of BBC's Spooks nearly twenty years ago, where they both played British spies. These days, they are parents to teenagers Maggie, 15, and Ralph, 13. Matthew is also stepfather to Keeley's older son Myles from her first marriage to DJ Spencer McCallum.

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook prefers to keep her personal life as far away from the spotlight as possible, so not much is known about her family life. However, she did reveal earlier this year that she had wed fellow Aussie, comedian Dave Lawson, in a private wedding - and she was even the one that popped the question!

MORE: 9 outfits we want to steal from Succession's Shiv Roy

Speaking to Vogue, the 33-year-old actress said of her husband: "At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love. We've been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic."

Jeremy Strong

When he's not filming Succession, Jeremy Strong can be found in the Danish capital of Copenhagen with his wife and children. Since 2016, the actor has been married to psychiatrist Emma Wall who is a native Dane. The couple share three daughters, three-year-old Ingrid, two-year-old Clara and their new bundle of joy, who was born in September 2021. They have chosen not to share her name just yet.

MORE: David Muir, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager all receive Emmy nominations

Kieran Culkin

Former child star Kieran Culkin plays Roman Roy, the third and youngest son of Logan. Away from the cameras, Kieran has been married to model Jazz Charton for almost ten years. The couple wed in 2013 and are the proud parents of two children - a daughter named Kinsey Sioux, born in 2019 and a son named Wilder Wolf, born in 2021.

Nicholas Braun

Sadly, not much is known about cousin Greg actor Nicholas Braun's personal life. The 33-year-old actor prefers to keep his personal life out of the headlines and has never publically discussed his past relationships, meaning his dating history is a mystery.

Alan Ruck

Alan Ruck has been married twice. His first marriage was to Claudia Stefany and lasted between 1984 and 2005. They had two children: a daughter, Emma, and a son, Sam. A year after his divorce, he met actress Mireille Enos while co-starring in the Broadway production of Absurd Person Singular and struck up a romance. They wed in 2008 and welcomed a son together in 2014.

J Smith-Cameron

J Smith-Cameron is married to writer and director Kenneth Lonergan and they have a 19-year-old daughter, Neille. The 64-year-old actress has appeared in many of her husband's films, including Margaret and You Can Count on Me.

Hiam Abbass

Marcia Roy actress Hiam Abbass was previously married to French actor Zinedine Salem and spent many years living in Paris with her former husband, with whom she shares two daughters, Lina and Mouna.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.