Pregnant Princess Eugenie's best bump photos with son August and new baby

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child together in summer 2023 and we're over the moon for them here at HELLO!.

The royal couple are already parents to their little boy, August, age one, who they welcomed into the world on 9 February 2021 at the private Portland Hospital in London.

Due to Eugenie's first pregnancy being in the COVID-19 pandemic and largely in lockdowns, we hardly saw the royal mother's blooming baby bump whilst she carried August - and likewise, the daughter of Prince Andrew has kept a low profile in her second pregnancy too.

A few pictures of Eugenie's baby bumps do exist though, and you can see the rare photos below.

The royal shared the news of her latest pregnancy on her Instagram in late January, posting an adorable photo of herself dressed in country attire with her son August. Eugenie looks over the moon as her little boy cuddled her and gave his new baby brother or sister a cute kiss.

She wrote: "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

We didn't know it at the time, but Eugenie was pregnant with her second baby in December just gone, and was pictured attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Now we know she is expecting, it's clear to see a little baby bump under Eugenie's winter coat, with husband Jack placing a protective hand on his wife's back.

Eugenie will also have been pregnant in this photo taken on 15 December at the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. We can see that the royal fastened her coat belt just over her bump.

Back in September 2021, Eugenie shared two never-seen-before photos of her bump while expecting son August, and she looked radiant. The pictures showed the then mother-to-be in the Buckingham Palace art gallery, dressed in a pretty floral frock.

She posted: "I had the privilege of recording an episode for Sky Arts at Buckingham Palace in The Queens Gallery talking about the magnificent exhibition 'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' on view now until 13 February 2022. I spoke to @katebryan_art all about what art and these artworks in particular mean to me."

In this snap, Eugenie places her hands on her bump as she speaks to TV presenter Kate Bryan. We wish Princess Eugenie all the best for the final months of her pregnancy and can't wait to see the first photos of her second child.

