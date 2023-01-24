Princess Eugenie 'excited' to announce she is expecting second child Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are already proud parents to son August

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child, Buckingham Palace has announced.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said the Palace in a statement.

The couple are already proud parents to son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank who was born in February 2021.

Eugenie took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks before Eugenie and her husband Jack are set to celebrate their son's second birthday. The little boy was born at the Portland Hospital on 9 February 2021 – and Eugenie recently revealed how becoming a mother had prompted her to make some big changes in her life. The latest revelation came after Eugenie liftied the lid in December on her family's shock move to Portugal.

We're sure Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are super excited for the new arrival.

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! at luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire in 2021, Sarah's face lit up when she spoke about her baby grandson, August.

"Well, baby August is phenomenal," she says. "He's a very strong little chap. August thinks I'm hysterical. And it's so funny when I look at him because I make him laugh, and he goes all shy and flirts with me. Just shows you: boys. Boys!

"You know, he's just so, so cool but really, I'm very proud of Eugenie – and Jack [Brooksbank] because they're very good parents and, as any new young parents out there know, it's very challenging, isn't it? And they worry so much about the night duty and getting it right, and are they good enough? And are they getting it right? And Eugenie is really a great mother so I'm very proud of her.

"But ultimately, I say: 'You've done so well, just keep your confidence.' Mothering is intuitive, so you don't need to be told: you'll know."

Eugenie's sister Beatrice is also a mother of one, and her daughter Sienna, who she shares with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was born just seven months after August, in September 2021.

