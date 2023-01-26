How Princess Eugenie's pregnancy is so different from her first Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie, 32, announced the wonderful news that she's expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, and the little arrival will be here in summer. Did you spot the clues that the royal was pregnant?

Sharing the family update on Instagram, Eugenie wrote: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

WATCH: See Princess Eugenie's son sweetly waving

Loading the player...

Eugenie's mother was among the gushing tributes, taking to her personal Instagram account to share an adorable shot of her eldest grandchild, August Brooksbank, wearing a yellow raincoat as he jumped through puddles.

"You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful," she captioned the post.

Eugenie is pregnant with her second child

August was born on 9 February 2021 and here's why Eugenie's second pregnancy will be so different from her first…

REVEALED: Princess Eugenie's shock Portugal move has secret backstory that's so sad

Firstly, the fact August was born in winter, Eugenie experienced her final trimester bundled up in coats, whereas this time around it will be summer, so we expect floaty maxi dresses and chic looks.

The Princess was pregnant throughout much of 2020, when the world was in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic and the UK was in lockdown. This would have dramatically affected Eugenie's pregnancy experience as she would have been unable to see many friends and family during her nine months of pregnancy and unable to go out freely.

Eugenie's son August will be a big brother this year

There was another lockdown in December 2020 which dramatically changed Christmas plans for most of the country, meaning Eugenie's pregnant Christmas was likely spent with hardly any of the usual interactions. This particular lockdown was very gradually lifted, meaning restrictions were in place for many months even after their baby was born.

This time around Eugenie will be able to attend antenatal classes if she so wishes and see friends and family as she pleases with no formal restrictions implemented by the government.

SURPRISE: Royals with tattoos: From Princess Eugenie's hidden art to Princess Kate's henna

The couple welcomed baby August in 2021

August was born at London's Portland Hospital, which is a popular hospital with royals and celebrities alike with Victoria and David's firstborn Brooklyn being welcomed there too. It is believed that is where Eugenie intends to welcome her second child into the world.

Royal fans have since seen adorable updates of the tot's early years, with a few rare family photos posted on Instagram, including sweet Father's and Mother's Day tributes.

Listen to our latest podcast episode from a royal insider...

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.