Princess Eugenie's second pregnancy: the signs that gave it away The royal is expecting her second child

Princess Eugenie, 32, delighted royal fans when she is expecting baby number two with her husband Jack Brooksbank – and their new bundle of joy will be here in the summer. From clever outfits to schedule amendments, here are all of the pregnancy clues you might have missed…

When the Princess attended the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on 15 December she was seen wearing another chic coat, a choice of outfit to cover up her baby bump.

Similarly, when she stepped out alongside her husband on Christmas Day to attend church in Sandringham, Eugenie chose to wear another belted coat in a mid-length style which skimmed over her stomach.

Aside from these two Christmas outings, the Princess has remained largely out of the limelight recently, attending less royal engagements than usual, again another hint of her pregnancy which could have originally gone unnoticed.

Eugenie shared this sweet announcement

There have been rare sightings of the royal on her co-founded anti-slavery collective Instagram page, but again the royal was wearing appropriately concealing clothes.

To announce her second pregnancy, Eugenie took to Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo of August kissing her growing bump, writing: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," and an announcement was also made by the palace: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

The couple are expanding their family

Well-wishers took to the comments section of her Instagram post to leave messages of congratulations. "What wonderful news!! And as for this pic…. It’s everything," wrote one, and: "Congratulations darling I'm sure Archie and lili will love future playdates in monticeto," added another.

While Princess Eugenie never explicitly revealed her plans to add to her family she has a sister, Princess Beatrice and her partner Jack also has a sibling, his brother Thomas, meaning, they both know the benefits of growing up with a sibling, and clearly this is something they wished to pass on to their son August who they welcomed in February 2021.

The couple already have a son

Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, shared her joy at becoming a grandmother for a third time.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, the Duchess posted an adorable shot of her eldest grandchild, August Brooksbank, wearing a yellow raincoat as he jumped through puddles.

"You will be sharing puddles, Augie ! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful," she captioned the post.

Although the royal doesn't share lots of her personal life online, she has shared a few sweet updates of her son August including personal snaps showed the family-of-three on a skiing holiday, as well as one of August at a baby play group.

