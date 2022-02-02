Princess Eugenie marked the birth of her baby in such a unique way Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed royal baby August in 2021

Royal fans rejoiced when Princess Eugenie presented her baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank to the world on 20 February last year, looking radiant alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Like many royals, the couple marked their newborn's arrival into the world with a photo on social media. Eugenie and Jack chose the setting of their garden for their first photograph with their son, much to the delight of royal fans on Instagram. We couldn't help but notice the differences between the first baby photos of Eugenie and that of her own mother, Sarah Ferguson, who welcomed the Princess back in 1990.



Eugenie and Jack chose to wrap little August in a beautiful blue blanket. The newborn looked so adorable all cosy in his dad's arms, just as Sarah's daughter had all those years ago.

Alongside the photos shared on Instagram, Princess Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Proud parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with baby August

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣

"By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

The former Duchess of York presented little Princess Eugenie to the world on 30th March 1990 when she left London's Portland Hospital. Wrapped in a white, knitted shawl, the royal baby slept peacefully as mother Sarah proudly showed her off to waiting photographers.

Sarah Ferguson with Princess Eugenie

Eugenie too gave birth at the Portland, a prestigious private hospital favoured by royals and celebrities. The Duchess of Sussex also chose this hospital for the arrival of her son Archie Harrison.

Unlike her mother and the rest of the royal family, Eugenie broke tradition by swaddling her baby in a blue blanket. In contrast, Sarah wrapped a newborn Eugenie in a white blanket by the family's favoured baby brand, G.H. Hurt & Sons.

The first photo of baby August

Back in 1948, when the Queen and her husband Prince Philip presented Prince Charles to the world, they wrapped him in a G.H. Hurt & Sons blanket. Years later, when Princess Diana went on to have Prince William and Prince Harry, she used a G.H. Hurt & Sons shawl to wrap her newborns in.

Baby August broke royal tradition with his blue blanket

While Prince Harry and Meghan wrapped their son Archie in the Ivory White Leaves and Flowers Baby Shawl from the same company.

We think the new royal baby looked adorable all wrapped up in his blue blanket – starting a new tradition of his own.

