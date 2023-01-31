Where will Princess Eugenie give birth to her second baby? The royal previously gave birth at the Portland Hospital

Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans when she announced she was expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, but where is the expectant mother due to give birth?

While it has not yet been confirmed where Eugenie will give birth to her second child, Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter previously gave birth to her son August at the Portland Hospital in London, making it a likely choice for the delivery of royal baby number two.

The hospital is a popular choice among famous figures and celebrities including Victoria Beckham and Jools Oliver also welcomed their youngsters into the world at the renowned hospital.

Princess Eugenie is already mum to baby August

It was also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, at the hospital according to his birth certificate.

Take a look below at some of the places where Princess Eugenie might give birth to royal baby number two.

The Portland Hospital, London

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice were born in the American-owned hospital on Great Portland Street in Westminster in 1990 and 1988 respectively. Sarah Ferguson became the first member of the royal family to give birth in a non-NHS hospital.

Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington

Princess Eugenie could choose to follow in the footsteps of Princess Anne, Princess Diana and the Princess of Wales, who all had their children at the private maternity hospital.

Maternity packages for a consultant-led normal delivery at the Lindo Wing start from £6,100 for a one-night stay, which includes accommodation for a partner, as well as complimentary meals and a celebration afternoon tea.

St Mary's Hospital is approximately a ten-minute drive from Kensington Palace, making it the closest option for Eugenie and Jack from Ivy Cottage.

Frimley Park Hospital, Surrey

The royal mum-of-two-to-be could also opt for the NHS-run Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, where Eugenie's aunt the Countess of Wessex gave birth to her children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

St Thomas' Hospital, London

Eugenie could choose to have the baby at the place where the father of her child was born. Jack was born at St Thomas' Hospital in Lambeth, London on 3 May 1986.

Home birth

Eugenie may decide to give birth to her second child at home, becoming the first royal to do so in recent years since the late Queen.

