Prince William is the spitting image of Diana in forgotten childhood photo

If your mother is Princess Diana, then style is sure to be in your blood. This was certainly the case for Prince William, who seemingly inherited his mum's sense of style at a young age. In a rare childhood photo, a four-year-old Prince William rocked a quilted coat, no doubt styled by his beloved late parent.

As he trotted off to nursery hand in hand with Princess Diana to attend a nativity play in December 1986, a young William looked super sweet in the statement coat. Featuring a vertically striped print crafted from primary colours and a puffer silhouette, the playful piece was layered over an adorable Mickey Mouse sweatshirt and shorts.

A pair of knee-high socks and black shoes completed the royal tot's cute attire, in addition to a blue cotton shirt layered under his Disney-theme jumper.

Prince William looked adorable in the quilted coat in 1986

Prince William's resemblance to his mother in the image was uncanny. With a sweep of sandy hair and an angelic face, it's clear to see the youngster inherited more than just Diana's fashion sense – but also her famous features.

Diana enjoyed a close relationship with her sons before her tragic death in 1997. She wanted her children to have as normal an upbringing as possible and treated them to days out at theme parks, sent them to public school and took them on royal tours. In turn, William and Harry have honoured their mother's legacy by continuing some of her most vital charity work.

Princess Diana's eldest son was pictured heading to nursery

From personal photos and public appearances, it was clear that Diana adored her sons. They were the apple of her eye, and likewise, William and Harry have spoken lovingly about their mother.

Speaking on their outfits as kids, Prince Harry once said: "I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching. It was weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip on."

"Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh and I think, 'How could you do that to us?'" Harry said jokingly.

