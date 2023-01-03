Why Prince William's new title has bittersweet significance Prince William is now known as the Prince of Wales and his new title came at a poignant time for the royal

Prince William is now officially known as the Prince of Wales, a title his father King Charles once held. His new title came at a poignant time for the royal and here's why…

Prince William is the 25th Prince of Wales in record and significantly he was granted the royal title on the 25th anniversary of his late mother Princess Diana's death.

The coincidence has been pointed out by royal fan account, @princesscatherineofwales on Instagram.

"Prince William, Prince of Wales Did you know? William became the 25th Prince of Wales on the 25th year anniversary of his mother’s death, the previous (official) Princess of Wales. Diana passed away during the night between August 31st and September 1st and William became POW on September 9," the post read.

"So lovely – she would be so proud of him," wrote one follower, and: "Princess Diana would be so proud of Prince William and Princess Catherine and their beautiful children. GOD bless you Prince William and family," added another.

Prince William was given a new title last year

A slew of love hearts also filled the comments section beneath the post which included a photo of William in uniform and two throwback photos of him growing up, one as a baby held by his mother and another in his school uniform posing next to the Princess.

Speaking on ITV, in the documentary entitled Diana, Our Mother, the father-of-three spoke about his mother's death and how he coped.

The royal couple are now the Prince and Princess of Wales

He said: "It'll either make or break you. And I wouldn't let it break me, I wanted it to make me. I wanted her to be proud of the person I'd become."

In the same show, William's brother Harry spoke about what type of mother Diana was. "She was one of the naughtiest parents. She would come and watch us play football and, you know, smuggle sweets into our socks.

"She was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun," William added.

