Pink makes heartbreaking confession about raising children after a 'screwed' childhood

Pink is opening up. The superstar mom-of-two has revealed how, despite her 'tough' image, she works hard to nurture her own children after growing up with a "screwed" family.

Pink and husband Carey Hart are parents to son Jameson, six, and daughter Willow, 11, but the There You Go singer shared in a new interview with Zane Lowe how she was "so lonely" before her children gave her a new outlook on life.

"I'm super affectionate and cuddly and goofy. Just doing music wasn't enough for me," she admitted. "I was lonely. I was so lonely. It's a very lonely business."

Pink (real name Alecia Moore) grew up outside of Philadelphia; her parents had a stormy marriage, and they divorced when she was 10.

The 43-year-old has been open in the past about her challenging childhood; she began smoking at the age of nine despite an early childhood diagnosis of asthma, and later fell in with the wrong crowd, taking drugs and running away from home. She was arrested several times as a teenager.

Now, however, Pink has acknowledged that watching her children grow up, and being a part of that, is "one of the coolest things I'll ever do".

"I love writing songs. I love singing songs. I love performing. Sitting with a guitar is one of my favorite things I'll ever do," she said, ahead of the release of her new album Trustfall on February 17, "but cuddling with my babies and taking them camping and being dirty for three days is also and making wine also happens to be pretty cool."

Sitting down with Zane for Apple Music, Pink also recalled how she was once told by an industry executive that if she decided to go ahead and welcome children with her husband Carey, her career would be over.

But instead, Pink believes that becoming a mom really allowed her career to begin, because "it softened me to the world".