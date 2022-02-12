Pink sparks debate with photo of her two children at their family home The singer shares her son and daughter with Carey Hart

Pink left fans both delighted and concerned when she posted two photos on Instagram featuring her children on Friday.

The singer shared a snapshot of Willow, ten, and Jameson, five, flying high in the sky while enjoying their new trampoline.

MORE: Pink shares 'brutal' health update as she thanks her family in emotional message

While many of her social media followers thanked her for sharing the glimpse into family life and remarked on how much they resembled her, there were others who were worried about their activity.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pink debuts leg contraption after agonizing surgery

"I really hope this trampoline was a good idea," she captioned the post. "#winning #flying #pleaselordgivemestrengthandlessanxiety."

Unfortunately, a number of Pink's fans weighed in and decided the trampoline was dangerous and wrote: "3 words: supracondylar humerus fracture….. I've pinned over 150 of these," while another added: "OMG! Having a terrible flashback of my son landing wrong once."

MORE: Pink opens up about heartbreaking miscarriage as a teenager

SEE: Pink's famous friends react to her 'brutal' health crisis

Others said they'd broken limbs on trampolines and urged them to be careful. But there were also hoards of people who loved that the children were enjoying their new toy.

Pink's children were flying high on their new trampoline

"These kids are fearless like their parents," one fan chimed in as another remarked: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree baby."

Pink is no stranger to high-flying stunts in her energetic performances and her husband, Carey Hart, is a motocross competitor.

READ: Pink’s private jet bursts into flames during crash landing - details

MORE: Pink makes surprisingly candid comments about marriage to Carey Hart

Last year, Pink had a health crisis of her own after she underwent hip surgery.

She revealed she'd been recovering from the "brutal," operation and thanked her ever-devoted husband for helping with the painful aftermath.

The couple are proud parents to their two adorable children

Alongside a photo of herself at home, she wrote: "Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!! I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me."

She then heaped praise on her motocross husband for everything he has done for her.

"Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the world's greatest doctors," she said. "I am never not completely grateful.

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real)."

Pink thanked him for bringing her coffee in the shower, lugging around her "100 pound CPM contraptions everywhere I went."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.