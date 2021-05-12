Pink reveals the one thing she 'doesn't have the heart' to tell her daughter The singer shares two children with husband Carey Hart

Pink is a doting mother to two children and has given them an incredible life so far, most of which is spent on the road touring with their famous mom.

And while the singer is very open with daughter Willow, nine, and son Jameson, four, there is one conversation she is not looking forward to having with her eldest child – but it's not what you think.

Opening up about their childhood, Pink told People magazine: "Their normal is different: We go on tour and have a ball pit in Mommy's dressing room. But they are normal kids. Jameson wants to be an astronaut."

Revealing Willow's dream that Pink admitted she "doesn't have the heart" to take away from her yet, she added: "Willow does gymnastics and reads Harry Potter and is convinced she's going to Hogwarts when she's 11, and I don't have the heart to tell her that she's not."

Pink will soon share what her life on the road with her family is really like in the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, streaming 21 May, which will give fans an all-access pass to her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Pink shares two children with husband Carey Hart

The singer successfully managed to navigate a sell-out tour alongside raising her kids, so much so, that she revealed other famous faces have turned to her for advice on taking their offspring on the road.

"Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while, there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms," she added.

"You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?'"

