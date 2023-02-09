Pink opens up about heartbreaking death of her children's nanny The Who Knew singer is a doting mother to children Willow and Jameson

Pink is relatively private when it comes to her family life but has given a rare interview about parenting and losses.

Chatting to Women's Health ahead of her new album, Trustfall, the 43-year-old recalled a recent death in her family, impacting her children Willow and Jameson.

The star told the publication that the family's nanny Trish had recently passed away from cancer.

She said: "She was one of the loves of our life." The star also explained that Trish had helped the children understand that she was ill before she died, and told them "she would be their angel."

"And so my youngest — talking about this makes me cry — Jameson will walk around the kitchen and go, 'Hey, Grandpa, hey, Trish,'" she said, as she also opened up about the death of her father, who died in August 2021 after living with cancer for eight years.

The award-winning singer recalled her little boy saying: "'Trish, I know you're up there; you've got to make the wind stop!'"

Pink's children's nanny sadly passed away recently

Pink shares her two children with husband Carey Hart. Carey recently made headlines back in December after revealing that he had a catheter fitted in his chest in in order to fight an ongoing illness.

Earlier in the month, he showed how he was not letting this stop him when it came to exercising.

The award-winning singer shares her two children with husband Carey Hart

In a post on his Instagram at the time, Carey, who jokingly referred to himself as a "chest tube baby", explained: "My old & infected self is still getting after it. 1/2 way through my antibiotic treatment… No excuses people, you got this. Get after it, give it 100 per cent."

Back in December 2022 the racer shared more details about his ongoing problem: "Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body. After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest. Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out."

