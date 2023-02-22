Mark Wright's fans leap to his defence over comments on new baby photo Former TOWIE star Mark has caused a stir online

Mark Wright, 36, is a doting uncle to two nephews and he regularly shares adorable family snaps with the little ones, including a sweet video planting a kiss on his nephew.

WATCH: See Mark Wright being a doting uncle

Loading the player...

On Wednesday, the star's latest smiling snap with the two tots caused a major debate.

Fans leapt to the star's defence after other users implored Mark to have children of his own. "He needs children of his own, he would make an amazing dad x" and: "Wait 'til they are your own babies...fingers crossed...that's when your life really starts" were among the comments.

Mark Wright's latest post caused a debate in the comments section

Others pleaded for sensitivity around the subject, with one adding: "Please don't make comments like your turn next or when are you having one. Engage your brains before opening your mouth. Think before you speak." Another follower wrote: "Maybe they are struggling to conceive. You don't know their personal situation so keep a lid on comments like that."

Mark's nephews belong to his sister Jessica Wright and his brother Joshua, who both welcomed babies with their partners within close succession.

Michelle and Mark have both been open and honest about their desire to have children one day.

LOOK: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright amuse fans with new bedroom video

Mark loves spending time with the babies in his family

Speaking to Women's Health in 2018, Michelle explained that she was too busy for kids at the time but admitted: "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

When asked about starting a family by The Sun Online, Mark revealed: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work.

While speaking on Heart Radio, Mark even revealed the baby names they have in mind for a future little one. "Me and my wife, we're not trying for kids yet, I'm gonna state that, however, we hopefully one day will have kids and she loves both Teddy and Theodora," he said speaking to Robbie Williams.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.