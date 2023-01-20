Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright amuse fans with new bedroom video The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star reside in Essex

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright regularly update fans from their stunning Essex mansion, where their neutral interiors have divided opinion, and their latest post has people in hysterics.

The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star shared a video from inside their hotel-worthy bedroom, to reveal their futuristic bed where a television comes out from the bottom via a remote control.

The video was shared to their home account @WrightyHome, which has amassed over 534,000 followers. The couple wrote: "One of our favourite things about our house is the view from our bedroom. Wasn’t going to block that with a tv…. But we need a tv in our bedroom...

"Soooo Simon @clarkeinfinity came up with this fantastic idea @smarthomestv who did all of our AV for the house, did the electrical mechanics and smart system for it to work, whilst our joiners @taylorbespoke who did all of our joinery for the house smashed it with the manufacturing and build of the bed which we will be showing you the rest of soon!!"

The stars moved into their property last year

Mark and Michelle accompanied the clip with the iconic Jurassic World music, and it left fans beside themselves with laughter.

"I’d be asleep by the time the tv pops up [laughing face emoji]," wrote one follower, while another added: "Programme will be over by time it's in position [laughing face emoji]."

Other fans defended the stars' unique and lavish addition. "You guys have worked hard for it. You deserve it!! [fire emoji]," and: "Wow, stunning literally so excited to see all your posts. Congratulations to you both [in] your beautiful home," were among the positive remarks.

The Essex stars have added beautiful art to their residence

The famous couple have been sharing exciting updates of their home build project since 2021, shortly after they acquired the Essex property and received planning permission from the local council for a dramatic overhaul.

Their megamansion includes an outdoor pool, a strict security system and a private cinema room. They really have gone all out, and it looks amazing!

