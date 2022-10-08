Mark Wright beams as he plants sweet kisses on adorable baby nephew - watch The former TOWIE star looked thrilled

Mark Wright was filmed by his sister Jess Wright kissing his cute baby nephew Presley while the little tot was wearing a 'I love my daddy' bib.

The former TOWIE star was recorded with his top off, holding his small nephew in the air and snuggling into the side of his face, blowing raspberries. Presley had a smile across his face – and so did Mark!

The sweet moment was posted by Jess with the caption: "Morning Unc," and then it was reshared by Mark who is a doting uncle to Presley and his other nephew Joshua.

Jess shares Presley with her husband William Lee-Kemp while Mark's brother Josh shares his son Joshua with wife Hollie Kane Wright.

The star loves his new nephews

The star has been melting his fans' hearts on numerous occasions, as he shares photos with his new family members, and last week he posted a sweet video of his nephew Joshua giggling.

The clip showed Mark cooing over the baby as he giggled away.

Mark captioned the cute video: "Went to see little man earlier to give him some 'nutty uncle hour' he loves it!!"

Fan comments came flooding in under the sweet clip, with one writing: "Best video on the internet today," and another adding: "Omg this is just so cute."

A third commended Mark's uncle skills: "Aww what a fantastic uncle the way he was looking at you."

The TV couple have moved into their dream home

Speaking to Women's Health in 2018, Mark's wife Michelle Keegan explained that she was too busy for kids at the time but admitted: "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

Mark has also expressed his desire to have children one day, and what's clear from his uncle duties, he's a natural!

The couple have recently moved into their mammoth Essex mansion complete with spa in their bathroom, private gym and a jaw-dropping outdoor pool. There is even a playroom, according to their plans, so we're sure their nephews will be over to enjoy it very soon.

