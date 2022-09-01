Mark Wright poses in bed with precious newborn - see photos

Mark Wright, 35, enjoyed morning snuggles on Thursday with his gorgeous newborn nephew Joshua – and the photos are so cute!

The former TOWIE star, whose wife Michelle Keegan is currently filming a new BBC drama in Australia, shared an insight into his uncle duties on Instagram Stories, sharing two adorable snaps.

One picture was of baby Joshua wearing a cute white babygrow, with Mark holding a dummy in his mouth, and there was a sweet Mickey Mouse toy cuddled up next to him in bed. Mark captioned the candid photo: "Mornings in Uncle's bed. Little Joshey."

Mark enjoyed uncle duties on Thursday

In the second picture, Mark couldn't resist getting in on the action, cooing over the little one as he appeared to attempt a wave for the camera.

The Heart Radio presenter looked as though he was loving uncle duties, and it's not the first time we've seen the tot on his page.

Mark posed in bed with baby Joshua

Mark's brother Joshua welcomed his first baby, Joshua James Angelo Wright, into the world on 22 February this year with his wife Hollie Wright.

The little boy weighed 5lb 9oz and was born a month earlier than expected. One of his middle names, Angelo, is derived from the word "angel", and it is a nod to his birth date: 22-02- 2022, a palindromic number.

When asked about starting a family of his own with wife Michelle a few years back, Mark revealed to The Sun Online: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we'll try next year."

Joshua was born earlier this year

He continued: "With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!"

