Mark Wright fans gush over wholesome baby video The former TOWIE star is a doting uncle

Mark Wright, 35, has delighted his fans with an adorable baby video – doting on his sweet newborn nephew, Joshua.

The former TOWIE star shared the wholesome video to his 1.8million followers and they gushed over how natural Mark was with the little one.

WATCH: Mark enjoys uncle duties - and shares cute video

The clip showed Mark cooing over the baby as he giggled away, the Heart Radio host planted kisses on his nephew much to his delight.

Mark captioned the cute video: "Went to see little man earlier to give him some 'nutty uncle hour' he loves it!!"

Fan comments came flooding in with one writing: "Best video on the internet today," and another adding: "Omg this is just so cute."

A third commended Mark's uncle skills: "Aww what a fantastic uncle the way he was looking at you."

The star is also uncle to his sister's son Presley

Michelle and Mark have been open about wanting to be parents one day, and it looks like Mark would make the most wonderful father.

Speaking to Women's Health in 2018, Michelle explained that she was too busy for kids at the time but admitted: "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

While speaking on Heart Radio, Mark even revealed the baby name they have in mind for a little one. "Me and my wife, we're not trying for kids yet, I'm gonna state that, however, we hopefully one day will have kids and she loves both Teddy and Theodora," he said speaking to Robbie Williams.

The couple have created their dream home

It's an exciting time for the couple who have recently moved into their Essex mansion after years of hard work and renovations.

Their impressive pad has a spa in their bathroom, a private gym and a jaw-dropping outdoor pool. There is even a playroom, according to their plans, so we're sure their nephews will be over to enjoy it soon!

