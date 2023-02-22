Strictly's Janette Manrara is a glowing mother-to-be in beautiful baby bump photos The pregnant Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have been enjoying their first taste of parenthood after the married couple revealed they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who shared their joyous news exclusively with HELLO!, were initially poised to start IVF treatment but were delighted when Janette's unexpected pregnancy meant they no longer needed to. Janette, 39, and Aljaz, 33, even gave an insight into what kind of parents they'll be. Find out in the heartwarming clip below…

WATCH: Janette and Aljaž tell HELLO! what kind of parents they'll be

Loading the player...

Janette and Aljaz's announcement sparked an outpouring of love from their fans and family. "Yayyyyyyyyyyyy so excited for you," penned Strictly co-star Dianne Buswell, as Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford wrote: "Congratulations! What a beautiful & loved baby this is going to be!"

Strictly professional Amy Dowden gushed: "Eeeeeeek sooooo sooooo soooo happy! I'm so excited for you both xxxxx," as Giovanni Pernice chimed in: "Congrats," with a red love heart emoji.

Janette is every inch a radiant mother-to-be in new photographs that showcase her blossoming baby bump. Take a look at the star's stunning bump photos below.

Speaking to HELLO!, the pregnant star said: "I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real. There really was a little human being growing inside me. I didn't realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about. We saw the arms moving and the feet moving and it was pretty magical. The doctor said, 'It's already dancing.'"

The couple also revealed they are leaving their flat in London this week and relocating to Cheshire, where Strictly pro-dancer Gorka Marquez and his wife Gemma Atkinson – who Aljaž partnered in the 2017 series – live nearby and are expecting their second baby.

Becoming parents has always been on the agenda for the dancing duo, who previously opened up to HELLO! about their desires to start a family.

Janette said: "We love kids and family is really important to us, so fingers crossed, if all goes well, we will have children at some point. It's something we've talked about a lot and we both want in the future, so we just can't wait for when that time comes."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.