Gemma Atkinson reveals due date of baby boy with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson delighted fans with the exciting news that she and her fiancé Gorka Marquez are expecting a baby boy on Saturday, and now the star has shared the details of when the little bundle is expected to arrive.

Chatting on Hits Radio with Mike Toolan, the star revealed that her little one is expected to arrive in the summer.

She said: "I'm due in the summer, but technically your second can come quicker so I need to be prepared from like early June really," and confirmed she would be departing the show to go on maternity leave from the same month or even as early as May.

The star made the revelation on Hits Radio

During the candid chat, Mike revealed that he had clocked on that Gemma was expecting even before she revealed the news to him as whilst working she couldn't stop eating crips and cakes.

He said: "Well you started snacking. We noticed you piling the cakes in." Gemma added: "I was having crips and cakes."

Mike added: "And you were giving them to us, so we're all in it together - we're all sharing the same size belly!"

Gemma announced the news of her pregnancy at the weekend

The revelation came after Gemma shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with friends and fans on Instagram alongside a string of touching black and white photo of herself with her daughter Mia and fiancé Gorka.

Alongside the snaps were the words: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially "popped." Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie."

The Strictly lovebirds - who met on the BBC show in 2017 - are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019.

