Prince William & Princess Kate's childcare for George, Charlotte and Louis could cost up to £120k The Prince and Princess of Wales have employed their beloved Norland Nanny for nearly a decade

It is no secret the Prince and Princess of Wales employ a nanny to support their childcare of Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four.

The Waleses consider Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, a nanny from the prestigious Norland agency, to be part of their own family. She has worked for the royals since Prince George was just eight months old, supporting William and Kate's parenting in several ways. From teaching Princess Charlotte Spanish to accompanying the family on royal tours, Maria's role in the Wales family is very much a full-time commitment - but how much does she get paid?

The royals employed Maria in 2014

According to talent.com, the average salary for a nanny in the UK is £27,300 per year or £14 per hour. Entry level positions start at £23,400 per year while most experienced workers make up to £41,495 per year.

It is understood Prince William and Princess Kate pay considerably more for Maria Borrallo's services.

The royal's Norland Nanny has a close bond with the Wales children

The Norland website states that the cost of nanny placements depends upon their experience, work history and the number of hours they are required.

The salary for a Norland Nanny working for a London-based family can range from £42,000 - £70,000 and more depending on the nanny's working requirements and experience.

Maria Borrallo looked after the children at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

A Norland Nanny working overseas could be paid up to £120,000 and more if they have more than eight years' experience.

Given that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' beloved nanny has been part of the family for nearly a decade, it would seem likely the Prince and Princess of Wales were paying the higher fee for Maria's childcare support.

In the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, trained Norland Nanny Sarah Carpenter spoke exclusively to us about the famous nanny agency and how a particular nanny is chosen by a family.

Sarah revealed how Princess Kate's nanny may have felt about working for the royals and being in the public eye.

She says: "She will have been prepped for that, she will have been trained for that and she will have made the decision that that was the type of job that she wanted to be a part of.

"So, of course, there's going to be certain situations that will be extremely daunting, but her training well get her through that."

