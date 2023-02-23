Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lovingly set up epic Easter egg hunt in sprawling garden The Sussexes went all out for their son Archie Harrison

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hands-on parents to their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, and their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, revealed lots of sweet family moments including Prince Harry doing storytime and Archie perfecting his piano skills.

Another adorable clip from the series was where the Sussexes got to work setting up an Easter egg hunt for their son Archie in the garden of their vast mansion...

Archie's grandmother Doria Ragland was also on hand to help with the set up for the trial which was laid out around their stream and beautiful flowerbeds in the grounds of their huge private estate.

Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet at the time, but that didn't stop her getting stuck in, adding markers in the soil while wearing denim shorts and a sun hat.

The couple are doting parents

The couple's family home also includes a wine cellar, swimming pool and separate guesthouse where visiting friends and family can stay when they stopover in the US.

The Duchess has revealed they fell in love with the property at first sight. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

As well as giving insights into their current home life at their dream £11million property, the docuseries allowed fans to follow their initial leap across the pond where they stayed at Tyler Perry's stunning home for privacy, ahead of securing a mortgage on their own mansion.

The royals showed off their own family home in the show

In episode six of the hit show, Archie's room at the temporary pad was showcased in all its glory.

A sweet clip showed Harry and Meghan setting their young son before bed and it revealed a lavish room for their young son complete with a grand four-poster bed which wouldn't look out of place in a grand royal palace to be honest.

