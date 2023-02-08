Exclusive: How Princess Kate chose her nanny for George, Charlotte and Louis A Norland Nanny speaks to HELLO! about the hiring process

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William employ a nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, from the prestigious agency Norland Nannies to help look after their three royal children.

Maria was hired by the Waleses back in 2014 to help care for baby Prince George when he was around eight months old and has worked for the family ever since, also looking after Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, trained Norland Nanny Sarah Carpenter spoke exclusively to us about the famous nanny agency and how a particular nanny is chosen by a family.

How Princess Kate hired her nanny

The royal Wales family

HELLO! asked Sarah how the hiring process works when a family chooses a Norland Nanny. Is there a book of nannies that clients can choose from?

Sarah revealed: "The whole process will be very, very confidential. When we were at college, we had different numbered sets. And within our set, the college had probably already pinpointed a few people that they would have thought were best suited to certain jobs.

"And from then on, you would never know if you were one of those people or not. Everything about Norland and everything about the way we are trained and go out into the wide world was super confidential, so there is no book of either clients or nannies."

Did Princess Kate ask for a Spanish-speaking nanny?

Might there have been a questionnaire that Princess Kate would have filled out about their ideal Norland Maybe, perhaps asking for someone who spoke Spanish?

Kate's nanny Maria helps with the royal children

Sarah explains: "It is always very important in certain jobs to have another language and things like that. We fill in questionnaires at the time about our finest points and that will be given to clients to look over and decide."

She adds: "Also, there's a lot of choice, and for some of us, we just wouldn't have wanted to work for high profile clients. So you're not put in positions where you're going to be uncomfortable either because if you're uncomfortable, you're not going to do the best job that you can.

"It's very, very much making the right match - and that's important, whether it's a high profile client or just a client like you and I."

The royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

Sarah also spoke about how Princess Kate's nanny may have felt about working for the royals and being in the public eye.

She says: "She will have been prepped for that, she will have been trained for that and she will have made the decision that that was the type of job that she wanted to be a part of.

"So, of course, there's going to be certain situations that will be extremely daunting, but her training well get her through that."

Sarah Carpenter is a trained Norland Nanny and now works as a sleep consultant, maternity nurse and co-host of the podcast Sleep Mums.

