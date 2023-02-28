Simon Cowell's rarely-seen stepson Adam: sweet family photos with brother Eric

He may put on a tough front when judging contestants on Britain's Got Talent, but Simon Cowell is a total softie at heart. The star is both a doting dad-of-one and stepdad-of-one, sharing a child, Eric, with fiancée Lauren Silverman who is mother to Adam, a child from a previous relationship.

While the odd photograph of eight-year-old Eric has been shared by the TV mogul and his socialite partner, less is known about Adam. 17-year-old Adam is Lauren's son from her marriage to Andrew Silverman. The Silvermans split in 2013 and Lauren's pregnancy with Eric was announced a year later. Eric has even made an appearance on TV with his famous father, which you can watch here...

Want to know more about Simon's stepson Adam? Take a look at some adorable family photos below...

Simon Cowell's stepson Adam during Easter celebrations

Last year, Simon and Lauren threw the most impressive Easter party for their family and friends at their Los Angeles mansion – and fans were treated to a rare family photo of Simon and Lauren alongside their two children, Eric and Adam.

In the adorable snap, which was taken in Simon and Lauren's garden, the four can be seen posing together, with Lauren positioned between Simon and Adam, and adorable Eric posing in front of his mum and brother.

Simon Cowell's stepson Adam on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In 2018, Simon was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which warranted a wholesome family outing. The TV judge posed alongside Lauren, Eric, and Adam, who all donned white attire for the celebratory LA-based event.

Simon Cowell's stepson Adam at the races

Adam was spotted enjoying a day out at the races with mum Lauren. The family watched the action with other racegoers on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, southern England.

Simon Cowell's stepson Adam in Barbados

Adam joined his mother and stepfather Simon on holiday where the family soaked up the Caribbean sun beams in style. Adam and younger brother Eric twinned in matching purple, star-fish print swimming trunks, making for an adorable brotherly moment

