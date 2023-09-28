Simon Cowell's son Eric, 9, looks so grown up for rare red carpet appearance

The America's Got Talent judge was joined by his son and fiancée Lauren Silverman for the season 18 finale

America's Got Talent fans proved the nation's love for animals as Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane were crowned the winner of season 18 on Wednesday night, taking home $1 million and the golden ticket to headline a show in Las Vegas.

As judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel enjoyed a series of glittering live performances throughout the season finale, someone very special to Simon was also seated in the audience.

Simon's nine-year-old son, Eric, who he shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, followed in his dad's footsteps at the AGT final as he braved a solo red-carpet moment in the spotlight.

© Shutterstock Eric looked the spitting image of his dad Simon in photos taken backstage at AGT

Eric looked so grown up as he posed for photos with winning act Hurricane, rocking denim jeans and a relaxed striped polo shirt for his moment in the spotlight.

© Shutterstock Eric Cowell and Hurricane, the winning act

Smiling beside his mom and dad in other photos taken on the night, Eric looked like his father's mini-me with jet black hair and the same wide-eyed smile.

© Shutterstock Simon posing with his son Eric and fiancée Lauren Silverman backstage at AGT

Eric's mom Lauren looked equally glamorous in a floor-length black gown, beaming at her son and husband-to-be before the show's wrap celebrations began.

Inside Simon Cowell's family life with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Music industry mogul Simon, who was a self-proclaimed bachelor before starting a family with Lauren, 46, in 2014, has a heartwarming relationship with his son.

© Getty Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman and their son Eric

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, Simon revealed the couple's son Eric had a major role in his proposal to Lauren. "One hundred percent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it."

Simon previously admitted that becoming a father changed his life, and has spoken about whether he would expand his family with Lauren."Before Eric, my life was 99 per cent work.

I was obsessed with it," he admitted in a new interview with The Sun, before adding: "Now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore. If he hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened."

© Michael Tran Simon shares a close relationship with his son Eric

Doting Simon also spoke exclusively to HELLO! at the Variety Club Show Business Awards in November, commenting on the moment Lauren mentioned their son in her speech.

He told us: "[Fatherhood] changed my life. I mean, I adore him."

© Alex B. Huckle Simon and Lauren have been together for over a decade

Simon then went on to praise their son's upbringing, and how kind Eric is. "He just is. I mean, genuinely he is kind," he continued. "Some people are and some people aren't. But that's just him, he is kind."