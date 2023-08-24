AGT star Simon Cowell, 63, on baby number two with fiancée Lauren

Simon Cowell shocked fans and friends, including Amanda Holden, when he announced he had proposed to Lauren Silverman in front of their nine-year-old son Eric and her teenage son Adam from a previous relationship.

The America's Got Talent judge, 63, was a self-proclaimed bachelor before starting a family with Lauren, 46, in 2014. Simon previously admitted that becoming a father changed his life, and has spoken about whether he would expand his family with Lauren.

"Before Eric, my life was 99 per cent work. I was obsessed with it," he admitted in a new interview with The Sun, before adding: "Now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore. If he hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened."

See everything the TV personality and music industry boss has said about baby number two…

Simon Cowell's fiancée talks babies

© Michael Tran Simon hasn't ruled out giving Eric a sibling

Back in 2015, Lauren spoke exclusively to HELLO!, revealing: "I think if you have one child it would be lovely to have a girl.

"When I was pregnant with Eric I was told by the doctors he was a girl. But he just fooled them. There were a few names floating around but we had our name picked out and it would be lovely to have a girl."

She jokingly added: "The only problem is that I will feel sorry for her when she is older because she won't be able to leave the house, and no man would dare come near here because Simon would be so protective."

© Instagram The TV star admitted becoming a father changed his life

Simon Cowell on having more kids

Simon spoke on expanding his family, telling The Mirror in 2018: "If you’d have asked five years ago would I have one now, I’d be thinking, 'I might have left it a bit late'.

"But once you’ve had one you think, how could you imagine him not being here? So when it happens, it happens." The TV star continued: "I can’t really think about life before Eric, so yes I would consider another child."

© Getty The family attended a red carpet event together

More recently, Simon and Lauren opened up about parenthood at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in November.

Speaking emotionally on stage as Simon accepted an award for his 'Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy', Lauren told the audience: "Simon has been teaching our son Eric the value and the importance of helping others - now I'm going to cry.

"It means so much to me as a mom for our son to have a father, and my elder son Adam to have a stepfather who is such an amazing role model in so many ways."

Simon Cowell speaks about fatherhood

© Getty Simon and Lauren got engaged in 2022

Simon also spoke exclusively to HELLO! after accepting the award, commenting on the moment Lauren mentioned their son. He told us: "[Fatherhood] changed my life. I mean, I adore him."

Simon then went on to praise their son's upbringing, and how kind Eric is. "He just is. I mean, genuinely he is kind," he continued. "Some people are and some people aren't. But that's just him, he is kind."

