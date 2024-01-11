Simon Cowell welcomes new family member and their name is adorable - see photos

Simon Cowell has just expanded his family in the most adorable way possible. With a knack for discovering talent on stage, it seems the America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge’s heart has been stolen by a new off-stage companion, a delightful German Shepherd mix puppy named Pebbles.

Taking to Instagram to announce the arrival of his furry friend, Simon shared heartwarming images that instantly captured the hearts of his followers.

In one snapshot, Pebbles’ puppy eyes gaze into the camera as Simon puckers up for a kiss, and in another, he's seen snuggling into her fluffy ear.

"Our family has had a new arrival ... Her name is Pebbles," Simon shared, and instantly, fans were smitten.

© Instagram Simon is smitten with his new family member

Comments flooded in, with fans cooing over Pebbles' expressive eyes and celebrating the joy that a new pet brings to a home.

"Awww look at those eyes. Nothing better than a four-legged addition to the family," a fan gushed, while another chimed in with a warm greeting, "Oh she's adorable! Hi Pebbles x."

© Instagram Simon's new puppy is called pebbles

Pebbles joins a growing canine family that already includes the affectionate Daisy, Freddie, and the tiny, spirited Yorkshire Terriers, Squiddly and Diddly.

For those eager to see more of Simon's endearing brood, his official website offers a gallery of touching portraits featuring the "AGT" executive producer with his beloved dogs.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Simon Cowell is engaged to Lauren Silverman

Simon, who has previously shown his softer side through his deep love for dogs, once again displayed this affection publicly in August 2022.

He posted a delightful montage titled "bring a puppy to work day," featuring him cuddling with a Pomsky named Odin on the red carpet, suggesting another possible addition to his pack.

This love for canines isn't new for Simon. In 2015, he spoke passionately to Glamour about the immeasurable happiness his dogs have brought him.

© Getty Simon Cowell is an AGT judge

He voiced his staunch opposition to any form of animal cruelty, revealing his support for Cruelty-Free International's efforts to end the use of dogs in laboratory experiments worldwide.

The tender-hearted mogul stated, "I have always loved dogs but had no idea how much happiness they would bring to my life."

© Shutterstock Simon posing with his son Eric and fiancée Lauren Silverman backstage at AGT

The entertainment mogul's compassion isn't limited to his animal friends. During the premiere of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Simon made a surprisingly heartfelt confession to his fellow judge Mel B, admitting, “Can I be honest with you? I’ve actually missed you,” eliciting a delighted response from the Spice Girl.

Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel joined the sentiment, with Heidi adding, "It's like getting the family back together," and Mandel humorously noting, "Mel Be back," as the judges enjoyed a warm, familial reunion on set.

Simon is father to 10-year-old son Eric who he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.