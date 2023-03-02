9 celebrity children World Book Day costumes: Helen George's son, Rochelle Humes' kids, more Mylene Klass, Helen Flanagan and more celebrity parents pulled out all the stops

There are very few days in the academic calendar that are as joyous as World Book Day.

Children across the nation set off for school on Thursday morning dressed as their favourite character from a book, donning costumes that fit the charity's annual theme of making it YOUR World Book Day. Celebrity parents got involved with the fun too! From Helen Flanagan's three adorable children to Rochelle and Marvin Humes' little ones, discover some of the best World Book Day costumes from these mini starlets.

Rochelle Humes' kids Blake, Alaia and Valentina

It must have been chaos in the Humes household this morning making sure Blake, Alaia-Mai and Valentina were dressed to perfection for the big day - but don't their costumes look fabulous?

Two-year-old Blake set off for nursery dressed as a pirate from Peppa and the Pirates, while Marvin and Rochelle's eldest, Alaia-Mai, looked super cool in an orange bomber jacket and wide-leg jeans as Kristy Thomas from The Babysitter's Club.

Five-year-old Valentina bewitching in a purple witch's dress adorned with glittery bat wings. Too cute!

Mylene Klass' son Apollo

Mylene Klass got super creative on World Book Day, transforming her son Apollo into a T-Rex. Take a look in the clip below...

Helen Flanagan's kids Matilda, Delilah and Charlie

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan delighted her one million Instagram followers with this oh-so-cute snapshot of her three children ready for World Book Day.

"Wednesday, Spiderman and Stick man," Helen penned in the caption of her post, which was met with a flurry of joyous messages from fellow parents in the comments.

Helen George's daughter Wren

Call the Midwife star Helen George's daughter Wren looked incredible to head to school on Thursday. Helen's husband Jack wrote on Instagram: "Mr Bold is on his way to work (he writes the jokes for Christmas Crackers) the only problem is.. he's a Hyena! And no one must know! Hide that tail! And those ears!"

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia

Mia couldn't possibly be a Strictly Come Dancing baby without some sparkle! Gemma Atkinson, who is expecting her second child with partner Gorka Marquez revealed that little Mia was desperate to head to school as Cinderella. "Who am I to argue that she can't wear her favourite dress?" wrote Gemma. We agree!

