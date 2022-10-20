Gemma Atkinson's video of daughter Mia sparks sympathy - Strictly stars react

Gemma Atkinson is loved for her relatability when it comes to parenting her toddler along with her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing's, Gorka Marquez. Fans were ready to sympathise over the mum's recent revelation, however.

The 37-year-old mum of one took to Instagram to share that her adorable three-year-old daughter Mia has taken a real liking to a rather disruptive habit at home and there's just no stopping her. Gemma shared a video of Mia dancing and blowing repeatedly (and loudly!) into a bright orange recorder, only pausing to giggle. Little Mia looked like butter wouldn't melt in her baby pink ballerina-printed pyjamas as she made an almighty racket.

The former Strictly star's confession hints that she herself could be partly to blame. Gemma has come to realise that a former prank that she played on her own big sister 20 years ago may have come back to haunt her…

Little Mia displays noisy new talents

Gemma captioned the video to explain: "I bought my nephew a drum kit when he was 4. My sister’s bought Mia a recorder. Apparently, it’s payback! A big sister never forgets… even 20 years later" with a crying with laughter and face-palming emoji.

Of the tens of thousands of Instagram fans watching, there were so many sympathetic parents who were all quick to share their relatable moments too. "Oh you have my sympathy, ours used to "disappear". I find the back of the radiator to be the best place," one joked, while another fan had a similar confession to make: "Since becoming a mum I have regretted presents I've previously bought for nieces and nephews. Honestly didn't realise how annoying some presents can be!"

Gemma and Gorka's Strictly Come Dancing friends found the whole thing hilarious and they led the comments applauding little Mia on her dance moves. Fleur East replied encouragingly: "Her hips are amazing!!" while Karen Hauer wrote, "her little shake" between plenty of crying with laughter emojis.

Even Mia's dad Gorka joined in with the encouraging comments, egging Mia on by adding to the comment, "Hips don’t lie!" with applause emojis.

Mia and Gemma love their playtime

Gemma spoke exclusively to HELLO! in July about how she and Gorka juggle their busy work commitments with parenting Mia, saying, "It's just kind of about taking on jobs as and when the other person isn't working." Gemma continued: "I know from August onwards that I can't really do anything else other than my radio show because obviously, it's Strictly time."

