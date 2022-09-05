Celebrity kids back to school 2022! Coleen Rooney, Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and more Star children looking cute in their uniforms

The summer holidays are officially over for the UK's children and teens, who head back to school this week to start the new term.

HELLO! have loved seeing all our favourite celebrities sharing adorable snaps of their kids looking smart in uniform as they make their return to the classroom for a fresh school year. It's a milestone month for the royals too, as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis start at new prep school Lambrook, and for Lady Louise Windsor who will enroll at St Andrew's University.

Take a look at the adorable celebrity kids returning to school this week...

Holly Willoughby's children

This Morning host Holly Willoughby shared the cutest pre-school-run snap of her children's school shoes all lined up in the hallway ready for their first day back.

Holly's Louboutin red-soled heels could clearly be seen on the left next to her eldest son 13-year-old Harry's black school shoes. Chester, seven, has a pair of black shoes which are very similar to his older brother's, while 11-year-old Belle has opted for trendy black boots.

Rochelle Humes' kids

TV host and former Saturdays band member Rochelle Humes shared several photos on her Instagram Stories of her children Alaia-Mai, nine, and Valentina, five, headig back to school.

"Good luck girlies… gonna miss you," wrote Rochelle on one snap.

Coleen Rooney's children

Coleen Rooney shared this picture of her son Kai about to return to school, and this year it's Year 8 for 12-year-old.

The proud mum simply posted: "Year 8 @kairooney.10," with a heart emoji.

Kimberley Walsh's sons

Aw, Kimberley Walsh's sons Bobby and Cole look adorable in their uniforms all ready for school.

The former Girls Aloud singer posted to her Instagram: "And we're back! Movie goodbye from Bobby (as always) and Cole never looked back [laugh cry emoji]. Year 1 and Year 3 let's go!"

