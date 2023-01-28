Helen George often keeps her daughters out of the spotlight, but on Saturday she opened up about her youngest in a sweet way.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Call the Midwife star was asked about what her "best kiss" was – and her answer was adorable. "Last week, when my daughter Lark, who is one and has just learned to kiss, gave me a kiss on my lips to wake me up," she shared with the newspaper.

She also partially opened up about her previous marriage with actor Oliver Boot that ended in 2015. When asked about the one thing she would change in her life, she answered: "Going through a divorce."

The pair split in 2014 ahead of her stint on Strictly Come Dancing and in a previous interview, the actress shared: "Going through a divorce is awful.

"I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce. I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times."

Helen has since gotten married to her Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton and together they share two daughters, Wren and Lark.

Helen shares two daughters with husband Jack

Helen and long-term partner Jack met during filming of the BBC medical series and now live together with their children in London.

The young family have no doubt been enjoying some quality time together in the past year after welcoming Lark.

The married couple dote on their children and last month they treated them to Hey Duggee's first-ever live theatre tour in London. They were seen happily posing for photos together before mixing with fellow guests.

Helen and Jack's family outing comes shortly after they marked little Lark's first birthday in November. To mark the special milestone, the actress shared two adorable photos of her daughter. "One year with Lark x," she simply remarked in the caption.

