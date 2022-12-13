Gemma Atkinson shares sweet photo of baby Mia - and fans are obsessed with her hair The actress shares Mia with Strictly professional Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has delighted fans over the past few years with plenty of photos of her daughter, Mia, but her latest one left then doing a double take.

The doting mum took to Instagram to share a new photo of her young girl, and Mia was rocking an entirely different look as she sported curls while cuddling up to a Father Christmas model in her pyjamas. Mia usually sports straight hair, and while the change was a surprise, Gemma made no mention of it in her caption.

"Santa Claus is coming to town," she simply stated, but fans were quick to pick up on the change in style.

One said: "Didn't recognise her for a sec with her curly locks," while a second added: "Oh my god I didn't think that was Mia for a second with her gorgeous curls."

A third posted: "When did her hair get so curly! She is gorgeous," while a fourth commented: "Didn't recognise her she's so sweet with her curls today."

Abd Gorka was one proud dad, as he simply wrote: "Our princess," alongside some heart-eyed face emojis.

Mia looked so different!

The photo came after Mia was left feeling a little down after Will Mellor was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, with the young girl supporting the actor.

It must have been even more difficult for him, as her dad and current dance partner Helen Skelton were the last couple to be called to be safe.

"Papa or Will need to win… I'll cry if they go," the tot gushed.

Gemma shares Mia with Gorka

Alongside a touching clip of her daughter seemingly glued to the Strictly action, Gemma penned: "Well this is awkward… Gonna turn it off now. Can't put her through the dance off.

"I feel like this is practice for future heartbreaks at least! I felt the same when Take That split up."

