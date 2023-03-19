Dylan Dreyer sparks reaction as she unveils different side to family life - watch The Today meteorologist shares three sons with her husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer knows all too well that when it comes to keeping her boys entertained, nearly anything will have to do!

The Today meteorologist made none other than a cocktail shaker the star of her latest show for them, but her boys weren't so sure about it.

In a new video shared by her husband, Brian Fichera – which you can watch below – fans got a glimpse of a "relatable" but also chaotic family moment, of Dylan in the kitchen singing and shaking her cocktail, though her eldest, Calvin, is seemingly not so fond of her voice.

The video catches the family in their stunning kitchen, and offers a very candid side of both the Today host and her home, her kitchen counter for example having strewn across it all sorts of mixers, mugs, and even bottles of medicine.

Fans had lots to say about the clip, writing in the comments section under the post: "I'm cracking up because there are meds on the counter? A bottle brush, McCormick spices. Love that her counter is like every average mothers!" and: "Go Dylan!" as well as: "As if I needed another reason to love her."

Dylan has three sons with her husband Brian, who she married in 2012: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell, or Rusty, one.

