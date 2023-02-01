Dylan Dreyer left astounded by children during revealing moments inside family home The Today host has three young sons with her husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer's latest sneak peek into her home life with her husband Brian and their children, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six, left her stunned.

The meteorologist took to Instagram to document some moments she didn't expect on Wednesday and shared a video of the milestones which can be seen below.

All three of her children left their famous mom astounded with their actions as Dylan confessed it felt like she had entered "the Twilight Zone".

The videos were shot inside the family home in New York where Oliver and Calvin were playing chess and baby Rusty was focused on mealtime.

Dylan explained what was going on in the caption which read: "I’ve entered some sort of Twilight Zone where little boys choose chess over jumping on the couch and toddlers choose broccolini over sweet potatoes and chew on bones the size of their heads. What is happening right now???"

Fans loved the insight into life away from Today and commented: "Your great parenting has paid off. Amazing," and, "I love how Cal and Ollie are playing together! Not just next to each other, but actually together".

Dylan's has her hands full with her adorable family

Others were wowed by how they were to have worked out the game of chess.

Dylan is a hands on mom and juggles parenting and her career with great success.

She recently opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview in which she spoke about motherhood.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do," she confessed. "Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

Dylan and Brian say their family is now complete

Dylan and Brian considered stopping at two children but felt there was something missing.

"After we had Oliver, I thought I'll never do that again," she said, making reference to the sleep deprivation associated with having a baby. "But something didn't feel complete for us. Both of us had a twinge that we still wanted a third child. Now we have him and everything feels right and complete."

