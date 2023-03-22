Rare photos of Claudia Winkleman's three children with husband Kris Thykier The Strictly host is mum to Jake, Matilda and Arthur

TV host Claudia Winkleman is loved by Strictly Come Dancing fans for her down to earth presenting style and stylish outfits.

Away from the cameras, Claudia, 51, is a devoted mother of three children, sharing Jake, 19, Matilda, 16, and Arthur, 11, with her husband of 22 years, film producer Kris Thykier. The star very rarely posts photos of her kids on social media, however, we have seen her children a few times over the years.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's style lessons

Loading the player...

See rare pictures of Claudia Winkleman's children below...

Claudia Winkleman's teenage son Jake

A few years back, Claudia posted this extremely rare photo of her eldest child Jake on her Instagram page, showing her son looking out on the spectacular landscape.

Alongside a similar photo shared on her main page, she explained their choice of destination. "16 year old said he'd only come away with me if it was 'unusual'. We are in love with you Iceland."

MORE: 60+ coolest gift ideas for tricky teenagers

Claudia Winkleman's daughter Matilda and youngest son Arthur

Claudia shared this photo back in 2014, showing the backs of her children Matilda and Arthur.The star captioned the snap: "My first photo."

This is the only time we've seen Claudia's youngest two children, and the pair look so sweet together with big sister Matilda helping her little brother walk up some steps. It looks like the picture was taken on holiday judging by the kids' summery outfits.

The same year, Matilda was seriously injured when her Halloween costume caught fire after brushing against a candle. Following the incident, the government subsequently tightened the regulations around costume standards and thankfully Matilda made a full recovery.

Claudia Winkleman's throwback picture of Jake

The famous mum made a rare public appearance with one of her children back in 2007. Claudia took son Jake to the VIP press launch of The Snowman at London's Peacock Theatre with her friend, TV's Kirsty Young, and her daughter Freya.

In 2019, Claudia opened up to Notebook magazine about her coping with Jake growing up, revealing: "I used to follow him around and still try to chop up his sausages. I would be like, 'Can I hold your hand and say love you so much in front of all your friends?'

"But as they grow up, they become really funny and great company, so you go, OK. It's just a different relationship. So I'm no longer just feeding you and licking your neck, you are the best person I know to go out for dinner with."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.