Claudia Winkleman's rare comment about 'rules' in private Kris Thykier marriage

When Claudia Winkleman, 51, isn't in the spotlight presenting Strictly Come Dancing, she's spending time with her husband Kris Thykier and their kids Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12.

Despite her high-profile job, Claudia prefers to keep her family life more private and has therefore only opened up about her marriage on a few rare occasions. One of these was during an interview with Red magazine when she admitted that her relationship has changed since she walked down the aisle in 2000 and insisted they don't have "rules."

© Getty Kris Thykier and Claudia Winkleman got married in 2000

Reflecting on the secret to her 22-year marriage with the film director, she said: "All I know is that you can have a different marriage with the same man. I think it’s also about growing older and being cosy. Working too hard puts a strain on – but we’re still working hard now.

"We don’t have rules, but we look after each other more. So whoever comes home first normally makes the dinner. It’s just about being nice to each other."

© Getty The Strictly host keeps her marriage very private

The Traitors presenter and the Operation Mincemeat producer got married in a secret London ceremony in 2000, with Claudia admitting she thought her wedding dress was "disgusting."

During an appearance on The Wheel, Claudia felt bad that she gave the wrong answer when trying to help increase the prize money for contestant Antonia to buy her own wedding dress. She told Antonia: "I am going to buy you a wedding dress because I don't think that's the right answer. Mine was disgusting so I won’t lend it to you, but that's what we're going to do."

She has since joked that if she ever renewed her vows, she'd choose a very unconventional wedding venue.

© Getty The couple are parents to three children

While filming the Channel 4 series The Piano, Claudia said: "Glasgow train station is so beautiful. I just felt: 'Why didn’t I know about this? I would like to get married here.'"

She added: "There is ­something lovely about stations because they’re ­thoroughfares. People are waiting to meet ­somebody they love. People are going on holiday. People are late."

Regardless of whether they walk down the aisle again, Claudia has gushed about her happy relationship, in which responsibilities are split equally. "You see, Kris is very Scandinavian. We've been together for 22 years and he's never once said to me, 'What's for dinner?' It's always been, 'What shall we have for dinner?'" she added to Red.

She also commented on their parenting roles, telling HELLO!: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

