Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara has shared a fantastic tip for helping babies nap, and we must say, it looks like a genius invention.

The former Strictly star, who is married to fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, welcomed her daughter Lyra in July and since then has shared regular updates about family life on social media.

Janette, 39, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to sing the praises of a nifty little gadget that helps little Lyra sleep in the daytime.

The mum-of-one posted a clip of her baby girl peacefully napping in her buggy while it gently rocked, except no one was rocking it! Lyra looked so sweet, all cosy with her brunette locks visible.

© Instagram Janette Manrara's baby girl Lyra napping in buggy

Janette wrote: “Can we just talk about the @rockitrocker @mumandme_app. You’re meant to put it on the bar, but it works this way as well. Life saver to help Lyra nap during the day.”

The star zoomed in on a small egg-shaped device in Lyra’s buggy that was vibrating. It’s called the Rockit and it cleverly uses a gentle rocking motion to soothe your baby.

As a mum-of-two who spent MANY hours rocking my babies to sleep, I wish this had existed 10 years ago.

According to the Rockit’s Amazon page: “Scientific tests show the vibration level closely mimics the normal hand rocking of a pushchair and the subtle yet soothing movement is gentler than a pushchair moving over paving stones.”

No wonder Lyra had such a great nap.

© Instagram Baby Lyra has visited Janette Manrara at work

Fans are loving seeing baby Lyra grow up, and at the weekend, doting dad Aljaz shared the cutest picture with his little girl.

Aljaz uploaded an image of the tiny tot with her head snuggled into his neck and one of her arms clutching his T-shirt. He had one arm around Lyra as he took the selfie, which saw him beaming contentedly at the camera.

Referring to his daughter's post-feed intoxication, he teasingly captioned the snapshot: "Milk wasted".

© Instagram Aljaz shared the sweet snapshot with little Lyra

The picture appeared to have been taken at the family's Cheshire home, where Aljaz and Janette recently exclusively opened up their gorgeous Disney-themed nursery to HELLO!.

"I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we’re about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey," Janette told us.