Strictly's Angela Scanlon's cutest mother moments with mini-me daughters

BBC presenter Angela Scanlon is sailing through this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside her professional partner, Carlos Gu. The pair have wowed the viewers each week with their routines and have received some healthy scores from the judges along the way.

The Your Home Made Perfect host and the professional dancer are gearing up to perform another show-stopping dance routine at Elstree this weekend and, as usual, they have been in hours of work and rehearsal time to make sure they're ready.

WATCH: Carlos Gu left in tears following intense routine with Angela Scanlon

But away from the Latin and Ballroom competition, Angela's home life is no less busy. The TV star has had the juggle her time as Strictly contestant and a mother-of-two.

The 39-year-old shares Ruby and Marnie with her husband Ray Horgan. Although she usually prefers to keep their faces away from social media, Angela has shared the occasional photo of life with her two girls…

Angela Scanlon's cutest mum moments...

Angela and the girls pose for a selfie © Instagram In this super cute snap, Angela and her two daughters pose for a selfie in a lift as they enjoyed a day out together. In the photo, Angela is smiling for the camera while her two girls faces are not shown. But we adore Ruby and Marnie's cute outfits. Angela's youngest looked cute as a button in a denim dress while holding onto one of her shoes, and her eldest was seen wearing a pink buttoned top with a green jacket thrown on top.

Like mother, like daughter © Instagram Angela is known for her quirky and vintage fashion style and we love that she dresses her daughters in a similar way. This photo from the family-of-four's holiday this summer showed Angela and her youngest both rocking an all-blue denim look. Angela's 'mom fit' jeans were the perfect choice for comfort chic, while her blue blouse added style the look. The TV star's carried her little one who was dressed in a denim jumpsuit with pink crocs – adorable!

Girls on Tour © Instagram In another snap from their holiday, Angela and her biggest girl looked like a super cool duo as they strolled the streets of Île de Ré, in France hand-in-hand. Angela carried a wicker beach bag and wore a bright red cardigan, while Ruby opted for a cream cardigan.



Sister Sister © Instagram How adorable is this photo of Angela's daughters sat together? The star's daughters were seen sitting on the living room coffee table while wearing matching pink outfits, and Angela's eldest even puts an arm around her little sister. Cute.



Sweet like chocolate © Instagram The sweet treats are not just for the kids! Angela and her youngest daughter enjoyed a chocolatey treat together and the presenter shared the cute moment on Instagram. Angela captioned the photo: "Not much rest but full all the same."



After bringing the house down with their Argentine Tango at Strictly's Blackpool special, Angela told fans: "Still not over last night!!! We were SO determined to make it to Blackpool & put on a show-to do a dance we were proud of.

"No backing dancers, just the two of us. The Argentine Tango was the one I wanted to do so badly & I feel so damn lucky to have done it in the Tower with this amazing man & my parents and husband looking on."