Janette Manrara's daughter Lyra bonds with Strictly star in adorable new photos

The Strictly: It Takes Two host welcomed her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec on 28 July

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been soaking up some quality time with their daughter, Lyra, following her birth on 28 July.

However, now that their baby girl has been introduced to family members, it seems only right that she is embraced by the couple's Strictly family too. After being introduced to former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Pasha Kovalev and his two daughters, Lyra was visited by Katya Jones.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares precious video of daughter Lyra

In new photos shared by Janette on Saturday, Katya looked besotted by Lyra as she enjoyed a cuddle with the almost one-month-old during a visit to Janette and Aljaz's new Cheshire home.

In the photos, Katya beams widely as she poses with the new mum and dad and their bundle of joy. Other images show the Strictly dancer doting over Lyra while she sleeps in her Moses basket.

Captioning one carousel of pictures, Janette wrote: "When @katyajones met Lyra [rose emoji] We love you." Her followers adored the sweet snaps and were quick to comment, with one responding: "Awww I love these photos, Little Lyra is so loved by your amazing and special friends."

Another added: "Lyra is one lucky little girl. She has all the handsome boy dancers as her uncles and the beautiful girl dancers as her aunties, but she has Auntie Katya who will always have her back and her little bodyguard."

Another photo reveals that Katya wasn't the only visitor over the weekend as former Strictly contestant, Dan Walker, also joined the family for lunch and cuddles.

Captioning a photo of them all sitting around a table, Janette penned: "Such a lovely lunch with such lovely people! Thanks for visiting @mrdanwalker and @katyajones! And a huge thank you to @natasaskorjanec and @laraljubic for the delicious meal. I’ll have to work on those delicious recipes! But for now, we gave Dan and Katya the heads up not to expect the same kind of food next time they come around!"

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July

Janette and Aljaz – who wed in 2017 – announced the news of their daughter's arrival shortly after her birth with an adorable black and white photo that showed Janette cradling Lyra Rose while Aljaz stood behind his girls and flashed a huge smile. Both shared the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts, which they captioned: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023."

© Instagram Aljaz's parents and sister with little Lyra

Janette has been open about her "painful" recovery following Lyra's birth via C-section and recently shared a photo of her fanning her bare stomach while sitting on a couch next to Lyra, who was sleeping soundly.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Fan on my stomach rash, pain in my incision, swollen breast, exhaustion, and wanting more cuddles with Lyra but have to take it slow for recovery…. other than that, we're all good! [Laughing emoji] Sending love to all first-time parents dealing with new adventures too."

© Instagram Janette shared adorable photos of daughter Lyra to mark one week since her birth

A few days later she updated her fans, sharing: "Hi, Team. Update. Rash is still there. Boobs are still sore. Incision is better, got my stitches out, but I think I must have some internal stitches pulling on a nerve or something because I just get these really sharp, sudden, out-of-nowhere pains but I'm able to walk around and do a few bits."