Aljaz Skorjanec packs on PDA with wife Janette in new 'baby moon’ update

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestants are about to become parents…

Aljaz Skorjanec and his adoring wife Janette Manrara couldn't be more loved-up and on Wednesday, the pair packed on the PDA for a new update from their romantic 'baby moon'.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, shared a clip, which you can watch below, showing himself and his pregnant wife cuddling up for the camera as they explained they are heading to a new hotel in Slovenia to carry on their trip.

Aljaz Skojanec and Janette Manrara pack on the PDA for new 'baby moon' update

In the sweet video, Janette nestled into Aljaz's face and playfully prodded him throughout, flaunting just how loved-up the expecting parents are.

The happy couple have been regularly documenting their trip for their Instagram followers and on Saturday shared an adorable photo of enjoying their break away.

© Instagram The loved-up couple jetted off to Slovenia

The 39-year-old presenter opted for comfort in the candid photo and wore a cosy oversized hoodie in a sporty grey shade. She and Aljaz both rocked a pair of black sunglasses to battle the beating rays in the glorious image. Aljaz, looked ultra-suave in a charcoal-hued polo top.

Captioning the post, Janette penned: "Happy weekend [sparkle emoji]. Going to switch off for the weekend and enjoy a little #digitaldetox while on our #BabyMoon. Hope your weekend is a great one whatever you get up to!"

Fans were thrilled to see Janette 'pop' during their 'baby moon'

The husband and wife duo first shared the news they were expecting baby number one exclusively with HELLO! back in February and opened up about their journey with IVF.

Janette explained: "For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, ‘ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"

