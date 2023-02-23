Janette Manrara displays blossoming baby bump in stunning new photo The Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting…

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec delighted fans with the news they are expecting the first child last week and now the brunette beauty has shared a stunning photo showing off her blossoming bump.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Strictly professional, 39, beamed as she snapped herself in a Hollywood mirror for a quick selfie ahead of her appearance on BBC Morning Live. The star looked so glamorous in a leopard print silk dress which featured a plunging neckline.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec announce first baby exclusively with HELLO!

Loading the player...

Captioning the post, she penned: "Back in the swivel chair," alongside a sunshine emoji.

Janette looked sensational

Jannette's dazzling look didn't stop with her fabulous gown as she opted for the most perfect camera-ready makeup featuring vibrant read lipstick, lashings of mascara and brushes of warm bronzer.

The stunning photo caused a stir with her friends and followers who couldn't help but comment on the stars pronounced baby bump. "Look at that little bump. Beautiful," one fan penned.

TRENDING NOW: Emily Andre stuns in silky white mini dress for date night with Peter in Dubai

A second added: "And all of the sudden you can let pop up your baby bump. Looking so happy!"

The pair announced the news exclusively to HELLO!

The couple shared their joyous news exclusively with HELLO! last week alongside a series of exclusive photos, and revealed how they found out the surprise news in early December as they were about to start IVF treatment. Their baby is due in late summer.

Talking about the news, dad-to-be Aljaž said: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Becoming parents has always been on the agenda for the dancing duo, who previously opened up to HELLO! about their desires to start a family.

STRICTLY : Strictly Come Dancing's future generation: 16 adorable photos of the pros with their children

SO SWEET: Aljaz Skorjanec shares delight in Strictly baby joy in heartfelt post

Janette said: "We love kids and family is really important to us, so fingers crossed, if all goes well, we will have children at some point. It's something we've talked about a lot and we both want in the future, so we just can't wait for when that time comes."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.