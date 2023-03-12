Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz look so loved-up in gorgeous baby bump photo The It Takes Two presenter is expecting her first child

Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been on cloud nine since sharing their happy baby news with the world.

And on Saturday, the lovebirds delighted fans with a stunning new photograph giving centre stage to Janette's growing baby bump.

In the snap – which was shared to Instagram – Janette looked positively radiant as she gently cradled her bump whilst relaxing in a wicker chair. She could be seen gazing lovingly at her husband, Aljaz, who watched on from above.

For the gorgeous photo, Janette donned a simple nude tank top and a pair of high-waisted cream trousers. Aljaz, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a caramel-toned polo top and a pair of dark trousers.

The couple were all smiles

"Happy weekend! We're over here smiling and growing a little more everyday [white heart emoji]," Janette noted in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the parents-to-be, with one writing: "What a beautiful shot of you and Aljaz. Could congratulate you one million times about your amazing news," while a second wrote: "You two are just so cute."

Janette shared her baby news in February

A third remarked: "Such a cute photo! You're looking amazing Janette!" and a fourth penned: "Aww such a beautiful family photo! Love this," followed by a pair of red heart emojis.

It's been an exciting time for Janette and Aljaz who recently swapped their London flat for a slice of countryside heaven in Cheshire.

The star and her adoring beau exclusively opened up to HELLO! about their big move, explaining how they wanted to be closer to fellow professional dancer Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson.

Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," says Janette.

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," admitted Alijaz. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

