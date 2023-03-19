Pregnant Janette Manrara shares hopes for motherhood in emotional post The former Strictly Come Dancing star paid the sweetest tribute

Janette Manrara melted her fans' hearts on Sunday, as she took to Instagram in honour of Mother's Day and posted the sweetest tribute.

She shared an adorable series of throwback photos with her beloved lookalike mother, showing Jeanette beaming as she cuddled with her mum.

The star – who is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec later this year – also penned a heartfelt message where she opened up about how she feels about becoming a mother. See why Janette was so emotional about a recent kind gesture in the video below...

WATCH: Janette Manrara breaks down in tears over emotional sweet gesture

In an emotional caption, Jeanette wrote: "Looking back at photos w/ my mom when I was just a little girl brings the biggest smile to my heart and a tear to my eye.

"The love that she has shown me is the most unconditional and infinite, and the lessons she continues to teach me are making me wiser every day... I am soon to be a mother, and I'm in awe of what my body is doing to create this beautiful miracle within me that I am already in love with.

"I hope to be just as wonderful, magical, funny, loving, caring, kind, and strong as she is and always will be; my ultimate inspiration [heart emoji]".

Janette and Aljaz are preparing for the arrival of their first baby

The Miami native finished by writing: "Happy Mother’s Day Mom, @stepby2designs, and to all the moms whom all deserve love and appreciation for simply giving us the gift of life [heart emoji]".

The It Takes Two presenter's followers were clearly moved by her sweet message, with one responding: "Your mum is an incredible woman! You've learnt from the best and your baby is so lucky to have you as their mum!! They will be so lucky to be surrounded by so much genuine love and will have so many people who care about them!!"

Others added: "You are the image of her," and: "You'll be a mummy this time next year. It's the best job in the world".

