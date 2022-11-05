Gwen Stefani treats son's girlfriend to a lookalike makeover

Gwen Stefani loves nothing more than a makeover, whether it's for her or someone else. The Voice star stunned fans on Instagram this week when she treated her oldest son, Kingston's girlfriend to a special beauty session.

Gwen - who has three boys - shared before-and-after footage and photos of Lola and fans likey went wild for the transformation.

Before Gwen used her magic touch, the teen appeared fresh-faced and makeup free. But the star then shared the results after plenty of lip gloss and false lashes. Lola looked thrilled with her transformation and beamed for the camera.

Kingston, 16, has been in a relationship with Lola for over two years and they celebrated their anniversary this summer.

The teen proved to be quite the gentleman as he shared a photo with Lola on Instagram, alongside a public love letter.

"Wow… how lucky I am to be able to have someone as beautiful and kind by my side in this life," he wrote. "You make life brilliant. I love spending my time with you, I love our lunches, our karaoke nights, the movie marathons that we never follow through with.

Gwen posted a before photo of Lola

"You’re my everything, and I love you sooo much! So happy anniversary to us, my love, and here’s to many more wonderful years spent together."

His famous mom was one of the first to comment and wrote: "Congrats babies," along with a red heart emoji.

Kingston's half sister, Daisy Lowe, also chimed in and added: "Happiest anniversary cuties," as many more sent their congratulations.

Gwen and Lola had matching make up

Lola had some sweet words of her own and dedicated a post to Kingston on social media too. Alongside a selfie with her boyfriend, she said: "Kingston, you are my world. Thank you for being my person. You have made me the happiest girl. Happy anniversary, i love you forever."

