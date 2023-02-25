What Blake Shelton has said about being a present dad - 'I don't want any regrets' The country music singer has been married to The Voice judge Gwen Stefani since 2021

When Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice last year, he did so to focus on family life with Gwen Stefani and her three sons.

The country singer and No Doubt star don't have any children together, but Blake is a proud stepfather to Apollo, eight, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16 - a role he doesn't take lightly.

While the children's father, Gavin Rossdale, is still a huge part of their lives, Blake is also determined to be the best parent he can be.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

But Blake revealed he has the perfect role model to follow. "I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he said. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.

"I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Blake loves helping to raise Gwen's three sons

So much so, he stepped away from The Voice after 23 seasons to make more time to be a present stepfather.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he told People. "For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

Blake elaborated by saying the role he plays in Gwen's son's lives is extremely important to him.

Gwen shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously," he said. "The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

"It's time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in."

