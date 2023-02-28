Gwen Stefani celebrates son Apollo's birthday with never-before-seen photos - 'My world is so much bigger' The Voice judges are raising her three children with Gavin Rossdale together

Gwen Stefani had a heartfelt message for someone very special on Tuesday when her youngest son, Apollo, turned nine.

The No Doubt singer shared photos and a sweet tribute to the little boy on Instagram when she wrote: "My world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, apollo. I love you so much."

Gwen added a pair of red heart emojis and fans rushed to wish her firstborn a happy birthday too.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's incredible love story - from heartache to happiness

Loading the player...

There were several images shared, including one of Gwen's husband with his stepson.

While they don't have any children together, the country music star has been open about how much he adores being a stepdad to Apollo, Zuma, 14 and Kingston, 16.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's shift in family dynamic as sons prepare to becoming uncles

The children's father, Gavin Rossdale, is still a huge part of their lives, but Blake is also determined to be the best parent he can be.

Gwen shared the montage of her son for his birthday

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

MORE: Gwen Stefani twins with rarely seen family member in gorgeous photo

He continued: "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Blake and Gwen are a very happy family with her three sons

So much so, Blake stepped away from The Voice after 23 seasons to make more time to be a present stepfather.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he told People. "For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.